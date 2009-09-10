Madden For iPhone Launches For $8

Electronic Arts showed off its iPhone edition of “Madden” today at Apple’s iPod event.

The game is on sale now for $7.99, but the price will go up to $9.99 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

EA also says “multiplayer” is on the way, and that “roster updates” and “authentic jerseys” will be available as in-app purchases in the future.

There’s already a full-featured, $5 NFL game from Gameloft in the App Store, but its gameplay is not particularly impressive. We’re looking forward to trying “Madden.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.