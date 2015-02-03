It's scary how well 'Madden 15' predicted the Super Bowl

EA Sports has been using its latest “Madden” game to simulate the Super Bowl for over a decade — and it’s been right for 9 out of 12 years.

But “Madden” has never been this accurate before.

For the first time, it nailed the exact final score of a Super Bowl. And it was scarily accurate in other ways, too.

It predicted Tom Brady would net four total touchdowns, and it missed his total yardage by only 27 yards — “Madden” predicted 355 yards, he got 328.

“Madden 15” almost perfectly predicted Julian Edelman’s entire game — it was off by only one catch and three yards!

It even foresaw Tom Brady leading a fourth-quarter comeback, from down 24-14 to go up 28-24, and it predicted the game-winning touchdown pass to Julian Edelman.

OK, so “Madden 15” didn’t foresee the Seattle Seahawks’ Jermaine Kearse make a 33-yard juggling catch with just over a minute to go, and it didn’t predict Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would throw an interception one yard from his own goal line with 26 seconds left in the game.

But it did predict Brady would win the MVP. And the rest of the stats speak for themselves.

Check out EA Sports’ video below.

