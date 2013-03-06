FIRST LOOK: The 'Mad Men' Season 6 Promo

“Mad Men” just released its promo for the sixth season of the AMC series.



And although the two-hour, April 7 premiere is highly anticipated, the promo itself is highly underwhelming.

Displaying black and white cast stills that were released in January, the promo serves more as a save the date card than anything else. “You’re invited to the affair of the year,” the video proclaims.

Luckily there will be five more videos to look forward to before the premiere.

Watch the promo below:



