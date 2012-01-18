Mad Men's New Season 5 Poster Is Really Creepy

Mad Men’s new season five poster is so eerily stark — it doesn’t even have the hit show’s title — that those uninitiated in the cult of Don Draper are probably thinking that March 25th is national suicide prevention day.



But to the 2.92 million viewers who have been anxiously sipping on their scotch since the summer, anticipating the hit show’s delayed return, the image of a suited man falling head first into the red and black text “March 25” is crystal clear.

Mad Men is back. And it’s about time. Or else we’d be ready to fling ourselves out of a window, too.

The summer show was delayed due to contract negotiations between creator Matthew Weiner and AMC.

The Jon Hamm directed premier will be two hours long and, as Weiner told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a Mad Men movie — I don’t think anyone’s going to think it’s two episodes spliced together. There is a story that starts in the middle of it [but otherwise] it’s one story. The beginning and the ending are related to each other.”

