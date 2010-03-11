Mad Men's Betty And Don Draper Are The Newest Barbie and Ken

Betty and Don Draper, Roger Sterling, and Joan Holloway — the infamous characters of Mad Men– will soon become Barbie and Ken dolls.



Mattel recently obtained licensing rights from Lionsgate, the studio behind the runaway hit AMC series, to produce the Mad Men dolls, the New York Times reports.

But Mattel will be picking and choosing the pieces of the show they want to appear in the Barbies, which are supposed to represent characters who notoriously drink, chain smoke, and take part in extramarital affairs.

These little details will be ignored, putting a predominant focus on the show’s signature 1960’s fashion, according to the Times.

“The dolls, we feel, do a great job of embodying the series,” Stephanie Cota, senior vp for Barbie Marketing at Mattel told the New York Times. “Certain things are appropriate, and certain things aren’t.”

The dolls, which will cost up to $74.95 a piece, go on sale in July to help promote the fourth season of Mad Men.

Read more at the New York Times>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.