MAD MEN v. REALITY: Compare Don Draper's Ads With Those That Actually Ran In The 1960s

Over the past four seasons, a number of real brands have appeared on Mad Men as clients of Sterling Cooper, and now Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce.
Those clients have included Playtex, Kodak and, of course, Lucky Strike.
But are the ads created by the agency in show anything like the actual ads created for those brands 50 years ago?
We compared the ads created for the show with those that actually appeared. In most cases what we see on Mad Men is vastly different than the advertising put out by the brands during the early 1960s.
When Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce pitched Jantzen, the clients were turned off by the 'wink' in this ad.
On the show, Life Cereal wanted an ad that touted its health benefits. It rejected this Don Draper creation.
When Draper & Co. land the Right Guard account, they create something they hope will appeal to female shoppers.
In season 3, Don discovers that Sal is gay while on a business trip. That inspired this ad -- where a women flashes a man -- for London Fog.
That couldn't be further from Aquanet's real ads during the early 1960s, which starred The Three Stooges.
When Sterling Cooper was told to up the ante on the Playtex account to compete with Maidenform, they came up with this topical beauty. Are you a Jackie or a Marilyn?
This was the ad that ran when the Cross Your Heart Bra was launched in 1965. Soon after, Playtex would use Jane Russell as a spokeswoman.
Lucky Strike was the big client on the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce roster. Here is a sketch from Draper.
Frank Gifford -- football star and husband of Kathie Lee -- was the Lucky Strike spokesman from 1961-1962. These as are referenced in the series, as is Lucky Strike's slogan, 'It's Toasted.'
Don rejects a commercial for Samsonite featuring Joe Namath, and opts for this ad, inspired by the fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston.
But this real Samsonite ad, from 1964, emphasises the style of the luggage and not the strength (although previous campaigns had showcased the product's strength).
Patio Diet Cola was introduced by Pepsi in 1963 with this ad. This is one of very few produced for the brand before it became Diet Pepsi.
Hilton had a variety of campaigns in the 1960s. Some emphasised service, others locations, and still more world peace through travel. Here is one ad from that period.
Johnson's Glo-Coat commercials actually looked something like this. It's corny, to say the least. We'll go with the Draper version any day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.