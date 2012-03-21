MAD MEN v. REALITY: Compare Don Draper's Ads With Those That Actually Ran In The 1960s

Over the past four seasons, a number of real brands have appeared on Mad Men as clients of Sterling Cooper, and now Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce.



Those clients have included Playtex, Kodak and, of course, Lucky Strike.

But are the ads created by the agency in show anything like the actual ads created for those brands 50 years ago?

We compared the ads created for the show with those that actually appeared. In most cases what we see on Mad Men is vastly different than the advertising put out by the brands during the early 1960s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.