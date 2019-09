The first teaser trailer for ‘Mad Men’ season 7 shows, well, not a lot.

All we see is a cartoonish Don Draper (Jon Hamm) disembarking from a TWA plane with an oddly remixed “Que Sera Sera” playing in the background.

The hit AMC series returns April 13 with its split-up seventh season, with the second half airing next year.

