'Mad Men' Takes Over IMDB

Another nice takeover ad today, this one for AMC’s “Mad Men,” which is starting back up on Sunday night. Mahalo‘s Jason Calacanis added some commentary:



This “featured content takeover” (just made that up) of IMDB by Mad Men done by Deep Focus is brilliant because 90% of it features the content of IMDB and 10% of it is actually an advertisement (i.e. This Sunday, buy the DVDs). The future of advertising is making and featuring compelling content with modest, and integrated, calls to action. Well done.

NYC’s Deep Focus gets the credit for this one.

