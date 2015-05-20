Here are the storyboards that helped create the looks of 'Mad Men'

Before production kicked off on season one of “Mad Men,” costume designer Janie Bryant created collages of images from magazines for each of the main characters called “mood boards.”

These clippings were taken directly from the era, and they provide a strikingly accurate representation of what the characters would eventually become.

The mood boards can currently be seen in full at the “Mad Men” exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image, which runs until June 14.

Here are a few of the mood boards:

Don Draper (Jon Hamm) would fit in well with most of the men who worked on Madison Avenue at the time.

Bryant did a lot of research into Joan’s (Christina Hendricks) hairstyle.

The board is situated right next to Joan’s green, blood-spattered dress from theinfamous scenein which an executive loses his foot to a lawnmower.

It looks like glasses were supposed to be a big part of Peggy Olson’s (Elisabeth Moss) look, despite the fact she never wears a single pair during the show’s run.

Similar boards were created to detail the show’s equally detailed sets.

The Draper House in Ossining was designed to look like a typical post-World War II suburban home.

Though “Mad Men” kicks off in 1960, the kitchen in the home the Drapers occupy during the show’s first three seasons is “decorated in a colonial style that was common in the 1950s.”

According to the Museum, creator Matthew Weiner “felt it was important – and more natural – to create a visual world that suggested a continuity with the past.” In the “imagined backstory,” the kitchen was remodeled in 1957.

Even their bathroom was ripped right out of that time period.

And here’s the inspiration for Megan Draper’s (Jessica Pare) home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Laurel Canyon. It draws much inspiration from the turmoil of 1960s L.A.

While maybe hard to see, the California driver’s licence in the far right corner belonged to Charles Manson.

Megan moves to LA in the late 1960s around the time of Manson. A popular theory arose two years ago that Megan Draper is Sharon Tate, and would meet a similar, tragic fate. While “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner himself disproved the theory, Manson and Tate no doubt had influence on the show’s later seasons.

The mood boards, and many other pieces of “Mad Men” history, are currently at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York through June 14.

