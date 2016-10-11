A 'Mad Men' star is KFC's new Colonel Sanders mascot

KFC Vincent Kartheiser as the latest KFC Colonel Sanders.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders is taking many different forms these days.

In a marketing campaign to liven up the chicken chain, the elderly Colonel has been replaced by the likes of Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, Rob Riggle, and now it’s been announced that “Mad Men” star Vincent Kartheiser is the latest to embody the mascot with the new image above.

Kartheiser will look a little different from his Pete Campbell days. In the campaign he’s the “Nashville Hot Colonel,” since KFC has brought back its popular Nashville Hot Chicken.

“Like KFC’s Nashville Hot Chicken, I’m a bit of a rebel decked out in authentic Nashville flavour — a perfect combination of classic and cool,” Kartheiser said in a statement sent out by KFC (via Ad Week).

Here’s a teaser of Kartheiser in the ad campaign:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

