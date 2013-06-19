Sterling Cooper & Partners Sent Out This Logo Change Press Release After This Week's 'Mad Men'

After the conclusion of this week’s “Mad Men,” AMC sent journalists an unexpected treat: a press release regarding the newly minted Sterling Cooper & Partners logo.
“You have to agree the ampersand is funky,” SC&P partner Jim Cutler says in the statement, which is credited to Peggy Olson.
The Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce logo looked like this:
AMC
AMCAfter painful debates on the show, here’s the new name and logo:
Mad MenHere’s the full press release:
