I ♥ New York Logo Designer Made A Gorgeous Psychedelic 'Mad Men' Season 7 Poster

Kirsten Acuna

AMC released gorgeous ad posters for the final season of “Mad Men.”

The elaborate psychedelic key art for season 7 is from Milton Glaser, the graphic designer behind the ever popular I ♥ NY logo.

If you’re looking for clues about the final season in the artwork, creator Matt Weiner told the New York Times the poster is “related to the late ’60s.”

“It maintains the idea that this is somehow going on in Don Draper’s mind, which is what the story is always about — and what the back of his head is about, on some level.”

“Mad Men” returns to AMC April 13.

Mad men season 7 adMilton Glaser/AMC
Mad men poster season 7Milton Glaser/AMC

