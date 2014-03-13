3 More Mysterious 'Mad Men' Photos Show Don Draper In An Airport

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC The first released still from the new season showed Don getting off a plane.

AMC released new photos for its upcoming seventh season of “Mad Men,” and they’re just as mysterious as all of the other imagery we’ve seen so far.

The new images show Don Draper (Jon Hamm) at an airport in different scenes with Peggy (Elisabeth Moss), Roger (John Slattery), and Megan (Jessica Paré).

If you’re hunting for clues about the new season, you won’t find much.

Series creator Matt Weiner told The Wrap the photos don’t hint at the plot nor are they from upcoming episodes. Rather, they’re meant as standalone shots.

“It’s more designed as something we do every year before we launch the the show to present the characters in an abstract setting and remind everybody who’s there, and show off our hair and makeup and costumes and photography.”

So why the airport?

“It harkens back to something that has truly disappeared, which is — not the adventure of travel, hopefully that will never go away — but certainly the idea of glamour and travel is gone,” added Weiner.

“Mad Men” returns to AMC April 13.

Check out the images below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.