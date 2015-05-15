6 things you need to know before Sunday's final episode of 'Mad Men'

Warning: Spoilers ahead (if you’re not caught up on season 7)

After seven seasons on the air, this Sunday marks the final episode of AMC’s hit show “Mad Men.”

If you haven’t been keeping up with the current season, here’s the key points you need to know before watching the finale.

1. Sterling Cooper & Partners is no more.

The advertising agency that housed the talented and very sought-after creative director Don Draper was finally absorbed by its parent company, McCann Erickson, a few episodes ago. When the partners revealed the news to the SC&P staff, Draper announced “this is just the beginning.”

But everyone could see that things would never be the same, and soon Don would too.

2. Joan has left McCann Erickson after being sexually harassed.

Out of all the SC&P partners, Joan Holloway had the hardest transition moving to McCann Erickson. In fact, she quickly learned that her status at SC&P didn’t mean squat. First, she was talked down to by a male junior member on her team. Then she was hit on by one of the executives at the company.

But Joan finally realised where she stood in the company when her chat with McCann Erickson’s head honcho, Jim Hobart, ended with her threatening to get the ACLU involved for sexism in the work place. When it was all said and done, she never reported the company and agreed to leave with only half the money it owed her.

3. Peggy has turned over a new leaf.

As Joan was fighting the boys club at McCann Erickson, Peggy Olson was just trying to get in the door. At first the company thought she was a secretary. But Peggy stood her ground and stayed in the SC&P offices until she finally was told that McCann Erickson had an office for her. But in those final hours at SC&P she had a heart-to-heart with Roger Sterling. And through that she realised that going to McCann Erickson can be a new chapter in her career. A place where no one knows her past and she can create an edgy, no-nonsense persona.

4. Peter and Trudy are staring over.

On last week’s episode, Pete Campbell stumbles into a job opportunity at Learjet. This makes him think about the future, which would mean leaving New York. When he gets a serious offer, he decides to profess to his ex-wife Trudy that he still has feelings for her and wants her and their daughter to come with him to Wichita if he accepts the job. Following an emotional pre-dawn heart-to-heart, the two decide to give it another shot.

5. Betty has cancer.

One of the most shocking developments from these final episodes is the reveal that Betty has lung cancer. She learned about it after injuring herself falling on stairs at the school where she’s taking psychology classes. The diagnosis is not good. The cancer is terminal and the doctor believes she has a year left to live, at the most. But Betty is staying strong about the news. She refuses to undergo treatment, and plans to continue taking classes and living her final months to the fullest.

6. Don is on the road.

What will more than likely be the main focus of the final episode is the journey Don is currently on. He quickly realised McCann Erickson wasn’t for him after sitting in on a pitch meeting for Miller Beer with a table full of the McCann Erickson creative team. Seeing he was just a fish in a large pond, he walked out of the meeting and has been driving across the country ever since. He first tried to track down the waitress he’d been sleeping with for the last half of the season. When he couldn’t track her down, he began driving west. He’s even told people that he “used to be in advertising.” Last we saw him, he gave up his car to a kid he recently met and sat alone at the side of the road.

