Look At All The Clues To Mad Men Season 6 In These Gorgeous Black-And-White Stills

Mad Men: What’s going on here?

Photo: AMC

While you’re waiting for “Mad Men” to return for a sixth season (there’s a two-hour premiere on Sunday, April 7), AMC is teasing fans with these gorgeous, old-timey black-and-white photos of the cast in tuxedos and cocktail dresses.Don’t read too much into them — they’re publicity stills.



Nonetheless, it’s tempting to look for clues and draw some conclusions …

Peggy is back ... but she doesn't look happy about it. Peggy left Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce at the end of last season for a job at another agency. Don Draper does not look happy with his wife, Megan. Judging by Megan's hairstyle in this shot, the show may have moved on to the 1970s. Creator Matthew Weiner previously said the new season would move forward in time. Sally is dressed like Jackie O. Could this formal occasion be the Nixon inauguration of 1973? Joan is back! Phew! Also, note that Roger and Joan are both now single in season 6. In this photo they're standing next to each other. Does that mean they're finally going to get together? That would allow Roger to actually be the father to the baby Joan secretly had with him. Everyone still smokes and drinks like a fish, so it hasn't moved forward in time too much.

