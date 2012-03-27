Don Draper Cleans A Carpet—Here's Your Mad Men Recap

Rather than opening with cataclysmic character revelations (which were disappointingly lacking this week, anyway), the premiere began by addressing a phenomenon that the show has been accused of ignoring: the civil rights movement. A mini-scandal erupts when the good old boys at Young & Rubicam, a real-life agency, are caught throwing water out their windows at black picketers down below. Fun fact: Forbes reports that inspiration may come from a more recent scandal when Y&R employees were fired for spreading a racist email around the office.

Never one to miss an opportunity to publicly embarrass the 'enemy'--remember Don's anti-tobacco manifesto in the New York Times?--SCDP takes out a joke newspaper ad announcing that the company is 'an equal opportunity employer' whose 'windows don't open.' Well, it turns out that the joke is on them when dozens of people turn up at the office hoping for a job.

Roger Sterling tactfully observes, 'Is it just me, or is the lobby full of Negroes?'

It's potentially an exciting new era for 'Mad Men': one in which African Americans play a significant role in the program, not just as housekeepers, activist girlfriends, or Playboy bunnies.