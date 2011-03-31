LATEST ON "MAD MEN" NEGOTIATIONS: AMC Wants $1.5 Million Cut From The Cast Budget. Period.

Our slideshow of potential “Mad Men” cast cuts has us caught in the middle of the show’s season-five negotiations — and we’ve heard from sources on both sides of the struggle.



Here’s the rundown:

Yesterday, a source close to the negotiations told us AMC had not asked “Mad Men” showrunner Matthew Weiner to cut six actors from his show.

Rather, the source argued, AMC just asked Weiner to stop contracting nominal characters who appeared only a few times a season. (The source declined to comment on characters this arrangement had been made for.)

Today (as Weiner assured fans in a statement he’s fighting for the show), a second source familiar with the proceedings struck down this account, insisting that AMC had in fact asked Weiner to cut the equivalent of two major characters per season for the next three seasons.

The key words there are “the equivalent.”

What’s driving these conflicting reports is pure semantics. The second source clarified that AMC wants Weiner to slash $1.5 million from the cast budget for the show’s fifth, sixth, and seventh season.

That may be equal to two main characters per season. Or it may be equal to a gaggle of minor ones.

Either way, $1.5 million per season has to go.

And that’s the bottom line — for now.

Click here to see who could get axed >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.