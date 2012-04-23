MAD MEN RECAP: This Is Sterling Cooper On Drugs

It looks like the honeymoon is finally over.

The last time Megan and Don were in a diner, it was season four's 'Tomorrowland' and Don decided she was his soulmate after remaining calm when his children spilled milkshake. (Try to imagine skinny-Betty's reaction). Things go much differently this time around when Don whisks Megan away from work and brings her on a road trip to Howard Johnson's, home to the infamous orange sherbet. The only problem: he never asked for her permission, took her away from a project she was invested in, and then doesn't even let her order the dessert she really wants.

Completely turned off by Don's selfishishness, Megan makes a scene and says that she actually hates said orange sherbet. Don gets pissed, to which Megan reacts by shoveling the dessert into her mouth while making orgasmic noises of 'When Harry Met Sally' proportions.

'I know, I'm terrible--I make you eat ice cream,' Don grimaces, telling Megan to just cry to her mother about it in French.

Megan then tells Don to cry to his mother about it (you know, the prostitute who died while giving childbirth to him). Chaos ensues.

Don drives away without Megan, only to return hours later to see that she is gone. He then freaks out--it is the pre-cell phone era after all--and stays in the restaurant until 2:30 a.m. before driving home. He then chases a livid and terrified Megan around the apartment (turns out she took a six-hour bus ride home) and the two collapse into desperate tears on the floor.

Things don't look good.