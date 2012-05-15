MAD MEN RECAP: Betty Guzzles Whipped Cream Straight Out Of The Can And Other Episode Meltdowns

Betty Draper was vacillating between literally weighing cheese squares and eating grapefruit halves to squirting cans of whipped cream directly into her mouth -- because according to Mad Men writers, women who are overweight have absolutely no control.

Betty is trying to get her weight and emotions under control by attending Weight Watchers meetings, free from Jennifer Hudson cameos, but she has good weeks and bad weeks.

It was almost heartbreaking when she went into Don and Megan's apartment for the first time to pick up her kids, self consciously sucking in her stomach before knocking on the door. But, in true Betty fashion, just when you start feeling a minute amount of sympathy for her, she lashes out.

When going over her kids' homework, she sees that Don has written Megan a spontaneous love letter of sorts on the back of one of Bobby's pictures. So she lashes out, telling Sally, who is working on a family tree, that if Megan had actually wanted to help her with her project, she would have told her about Don's first wife, Anna.

As Megan puts it, Betty just wants ''the thrill of having poisoned us from 50 miles away.'