MAD MEN RECAP: The 10 Most Hilarious Pieces Of Advice From This Week's Episode

After last week’s foray into hallucinogenic drugs, the Mad Men characters were brought back to reality—and there’s no greater buzz kill than a visit from the parents.

This week’s episode of Mad Men, titled “At The Codfish Ball,” was all about intergenerational bonding:



Megan’s parents are in town from Montreal (much more French than Canadian) and the Marxist/Maoist/Commie father is busy hating on Don while Megan’s mum is trying to feel him up in his living room. (She ends up giving Roger oral sex during a banquet that is being held in Don’s honour. Sally catches them in the act).

After Sally accidentally trips her step-grandmother on the phone cord—Sally was busy talking to creepy Glen who’s back, in boarding school, and who has ominously gone through puberty—she and Bobby get to stay with Don for the weekend. Bobby actually gets a line this time!

Peggy has a rather unpleasant encounter with her uber Catholic mother after she announces that she and Abe will be moving in with one another … without getting married. “I thought you’d be relieved I wasn’t marrying the Jew!” Peggy tells her mother, who surprisingly appeared more dismayed by the shacking up than she was with temporarily raising Peggy’s bastard child. (We will never forget, Matt Weiner).

In other news, Megan completely saves the Heinz account by not only coming up with a brilliant intergenerational-themed ad campaign (if there’s something Don finds sexier than an advertising pitch, it’s his hot wife coming up with said creative concept) but also by altering the course of a dinner meeting with the Heinz execs so that they hire rather than fire SCDP. Oh, and she does this while sporting a poof that both pre-dates Snooki and puts the guidette to shame. Don’t believe us, see the picture above.

Since this episode was all about the parental interactions and advice, we have come up with 10 hilarious words wisdom from last night’s episodes.

On religion: 'Who knows why people in history did good things. For all we know, Jesus was trying to get the loaves and fishes account.' --Roger to Don On children growing up: 'No matter what, one day your little girl will spread her legs and fly away!' --Emile (Megan's dad) to Don when Sally emerges looking like an extra in Austin Powers. Blame the language barrier. On men: 'Men don't take the time to end things. They ignore you, until you insist on a declaration of hate' --Joan to Peggy On fashion: 'I should go home and change, shouldn't I?' 'Or better yet, go shopping!' --Joan ever so subtly hinting that everything Peggy owns is dire. Peggy ends up at her 'proposal' dinner in an intense pink dress. With a bow. Oy. On breaking that awkward silence after asking your girlfriend to move in with you when she thought you were proposing: 'Still wanna eat?' --Abe to Peggy On culture shock: 'My mother is competitive with me ... didn't you notice she touched you six times in an hour?' 'She's French!' --Don and Megan. Culture shock, take two: 'I don't know what the Canadian equivalent of baseball is, but this is a home run!' --Peggy to Megan when the 'boss' wife' wins the Heinz account as a result of her own good instincts. Oh Peggy, it's hockey! On shacking up: 'I need my cake.' 'Why?' 'Because I'm not giving you cake to celebrate living in sin.' --Peggy and her mother discussing moving in with Abe before marriage (or engagement). On Pete Campbell: 'Your Prince Charming? Nah!' --Roger to Sally regarding Pete (who sleeps with prostitutes). On early onset alcoholism: 'I got you a Shirley Temple. It's time for you to start tapering off.' --Roger to Sally, his 'date' to Don's award ceremony for the American Cancer Society Want more Mad Men? ... click here for last week's recap>

