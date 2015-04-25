Here's how much each 'Mad Men' character's dwelling cost then and now

Realtor.com has done the world a public service by figuring out how much each apartment or house that appears in the television show “Mad Men” might have cost at the time — and how much each would cost today.

What that post doesn’t do is adjust the 1960s numbers for inflation, thereby allowing us to see just which character might have gotten the richest if they held onto that property into old age.

The answer, unsurprisingly, is Peggy.

(Numbers are rounded a bit from the official CPI calculations.)

AP Jessica Paré and Jon Hamm as Megan and Don Draper

Don and Megan’s Upper East Side pad

Address: 783 Park Avenue, Apt. 17B

1965 Value: $US55,000

Inflation-adjusted (in 2015 dollars): $US410,000

2015 Value: $US5 million

Peggy’s Upper West Side brownstone

Address: Unspecified

1968 estimated value: $US25,000

Inflation-adjusted: $US170,000

2015 estimated value: $US6 million

Jordin Althaus/AMC

Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson

Pete and Trudy’s Upper East Side apartment

Address: East 83rd Street and Park Avenue

1960 estimated value: $US35,000

Inflation-adjusted: $US275,000

2015 estimated value: $US2.5 million

Roger’s Upper East Side apartment

Address: 31 East 66th Street, #14A

1960 estimated value: $US60,000

Inflation-adjusted: $US475,000

2015 estimated value: $US5 million — $US8 million

Netflix via AMC

January Jones as Betty Draper

Don & Betty’s suburban NY home

Address: Bullet Park Road in Ossining, NY

1960 estimated value: $US30,000

Inflation-adjusted: About $US240,000

2015 estimated value: $US500,000

Pete and Trudy’s home in Cos Cob, CT

Address: Unspecified

1960s estimated value: $US20,000

Inflation-adjusted: $US150,000

2015 estimated value: $US250,000

Anna’s home in Long Beach, CA

Address: 4021 S Carolina Street, San Pedro, CA

1960s estimated value: $US15,000

Inflation-adjusted: $US120,000

2015 estimated value: $US600,000

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC Jessica Paré as Megan Draper

Megan’s California bungalow

Address: Unspecified in Laurel Canyon, CA

1960s estimated value: $US15,000 — $US20,000

Inflation-adjusted: $US120,000-$US160,000

2015 estimated value: $US500,000 — $US800,000

Don’s single-guy pad in Greenwich Village

Address: 104 Waverly Place, Apt. 3B

1964 estimated rent: $US200 — $US300 per month

Inflation-adjusted: $US1,500-$US2,250

2015 estimated rent: $US4,500 — $US5,500 per month

Joan’s Greenwich Village apartment

Address: 42 West 12th Street

1960 estimated rent: $US200 — $US300 per month

Inflation-adjusted: $US1,575-$US2,375

2015 estimated rent: $US4,500 — $US5,500 per month

Business Insider Christina Hendricks as Joan Halloway

Pete’s bachelor pad in Manhattan

Address: Unspecified

1966 estimated rent: $US100 — $US150 per month

Inflation-adjusted: $US725-$US1,100

2015 estimated rent: $US4,000 per month

Can you imagine an entire apartment in Manhattan for less than $US1,000?!?!

I moved to this city in the wrong decade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.