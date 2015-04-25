Here's how much each 'Mad Men' character's dwelling cost then and now

Realtor.com has done the world a public service by figuring out how much each apartment or house that appears in the television show “Mad Men” might have cost at the time — and how much each would cost today.
What that post doesn’t do is adjust the 1960s numbers for inflation, thereby allowing us to see just which character might have gotten the richest if they held onto that property into old age.
The answer, unsurprisingly, is Peggy.
(Numbers are rounded a bit from the official CPI calculations.)
Don and Megan’s Upper East Side pad
Address: 783 Park Avenue, Apt. 17B
1965 Value: $US55,000
Inflation-adjusted (in 2015 dollars): $US410,000
2015 Value: $US5 million
Peggy’s Upper West Side brownstone
Address: Unspecified
1968 estimated value: $US25,000
Inflation-adjusted: $US170,000
2015 estimated value: $US6 million
Jordin Althaus/AMC
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson
Pete and Trudy’s Upper East Side apartment
Address: East 83rd Street and Park Avenue
1960 estimated value: $US35,000
Inflation-adjusted: $US275,000
2015 estimated value: $US2.5 million
Roger’s Upper East Side apartment
Address: 31 East 66th Street, #14A
1960 estimated value: $US60,000
Inflation-adjusted: $US475,000
2015 estimated value: $US5 million — $US8 million
Netflix via AMC
January Jones as Betty Draper
Don & Betty’s suburban NY home
Address: Bullet Park Road in Ossining, NY
1960 estimated value: $US30,000
Inflation-adjusted: About $US240,000
2015 estimated value: $US500,000
Pete and Trudy’s home in Cos Cob, CT
Address: Unspecified
1960s estimated value: $US20,000
Inflation-adjusted: $US150,000
2015 estimated value: $US250,000
Anna’s home in Long Beach, CA
Address: 4021 S Carolina Street, San Pedro, CA
1960s estimated value: $US15,000
Inflation-adjusted: $US120,000
2015 estimated value: $US600,000
Megan’s California bungalow
Address: Unspecified in Laurel Canyon, CA
1960s estimated value: $US15,000 — $US20,000
Inflation-adjusted: $US120,000-$US160,000
2015 estimated value: $US500,000 — $US800,000
Don’s single-guy pad in Greenwich Village
Address: 104 Waverly Place, Apt. 3B
1964 estimated rent: $US200 — $US300 per month
Inflation-adjusted: $US1,500-$US2,250
2015 estimated rent: $US4,500 — $US5,500 per month
Joan’s Greenwich Village apartment
Address: 42 West 12th Street
1960 estimated rent: $US200 — $US300 per month
Inflation-adjusted: $US1,575-$US2,375
2015 estimated rent: $US4,500 — $US5,500 per month
Pete’s bachelor pad in Manhattan
Address: Unspecified
1966 estimated rent: $US100 — $US150 per month
Inflation-adjusted: $US725-$US1,100
2015 estimated rent: $US4,000 per month
Can you imagine an entire apartment in Manhattan for less than $US1,000?!?!
I moved to this city in the wrong decade.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what it takes to be President Obama’s right-hand man
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.