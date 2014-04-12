'Mad Men' Is Celebrating Its Final Season With This Giant Glass Of Scotch In NYC

Television fans and advertising industry insiders alike are rapt with anticipation of Mad Men’s seventh and final season.

To celebrate, AMC and Attack! Marketing teamed up to install a 200-gallon Scotch glass outside Madison Square Garden. As the season premiere approaches, liquid will drain out of the glass, emptying right when Mad Men goes on the air Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

When asked, Attack! Marketing vp Pete D’Andrea told Adweek that the liquid in question is, in fact, real scotch.

Here’s the glass:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.