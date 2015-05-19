Here's one of the happiest moments from the 'Mad Men' series finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead

One of the most fulfilling moments from Sunday’s series finale of “Mad Men” was seeing Peggy Olson find love.

Throughout the show, Peggy was a fan favourite for the major reason that she seemed to be the most relatable of the bunch.

And as we saw her rise through the ranks in her profession, we also watched her heartache in the romance department.

But Sunday night she learned her longtime art director, Stan Rizzo, wanted to be more than just friends.

It kind of feels like Peggy and Stan were already in a relationship. They always would talk over the phone after hours and bickered like an old married couple.

And after their latest quarrel, Stan finally let his feelings be known.

Peggy called Stan to tell him she finally heard from Don. But eventually she apologizes for their latest argument, which had to do with her possibly leaving McCann Erickson tostart a company with Joan.

Stan: “You’re going to do great no matter what you do…[I don’t want you to go but] every time I’m face to face with you I want to strangle you… Then I miss you when I go away, and then I call you and I get the person I want to talk to. I think about how you came into my life and you drove me crazy and now I don’t even know what to do with myself because all I want to do is be with you. I want to be with you, I’m in love with you.” Peggy: “What?” Stan: “I love you, Peggy.” Peggy: “I don’t know what to say…I mean, I don’t even think about you. But I do, all the time. Because you’re there. And you’re here (touches her heart) and you make everything OK, you always do. No matter what. I mean, I must be, because you’re always right. I can’t believe this, but I think I’m in love with you, too. I really do.”

The line goes quiet and Peggy doesn’t know what happened to Stan. And then suddenly he shows up at her office doorway.

And then this happens.

