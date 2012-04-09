Mad Men 'Mystery Date' Recap: Sex, Sleeping Pills And Strangulation

The episode opened to the sound Don Draper's hacking cough. What could first be confused for smoker's lung (at one point Don attempts to squelch his cough and cigarette simultaneously) turns out to be a vehicle through which Don becomes feverish to the point of delusion. Why does Don need to be hallucinatory? SO THAT HE CAN STRANGLE HIS EX-LOVER, THAT'S WHY!

You see, Don and Megan awkwardly run into the ex-lover (her name is Andrea, but that hardly matters) at the beginning of the episode. After rolling her eyes and muttering 'incroyable,' Megan points out to her debatably reformed Lothario that he can't blame his 'careless appetite' on Betty. Is Don once a cheater, always a cheater?

Andrea then arrives at Don's apartment uninvited ('I'm good with doormen.') after he heads home to take a sick day. Don immediately turns her away because he's a changed man, yada yada, but then has a realistic, fever dream (a 'dream' date, geddit?) in which she comes back to sex him up, he relents, and then he strangles her and hides her body under the bed, leaving only a red stiletto visible under the box spring.

Did the dream sequence signify Don murdering his lustful impulses forever or a latent propensity for violence? (Confession time: For 0.5 seconds I thought that Don actually did murder Andrea and would have to take on a third identity).