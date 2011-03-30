SOURCE: No, AMC Doesn't Want 6 Kicked Off "Mad Men"

Megan Angelo
weiner

A source familiar with the ongoing “Mad Men” negotiations says AMC did not ask show creator Matthew Weiner to remove 6 characters from the show.

Instead, the network wants Weiner to cut down on glorified-cameo characters who might speak only a few lines per season — while enjoying a season-long contract.

But hey, if Weiner would rather take care of the problem in one fell swoop —  we’ve already made our suggestions clear.

