SOURCE: No, AMC Doesn't Want 6 Kicked Off "Mad Men"

A source familiar with the ongoing “Mad Men” negotiations says AMC did not ask show creator Matthew Weiner to remove 6 characters from the show.
Instead, the network wants Weiner to cut down on glorified-cameo characters who might speak only a few lines per season — while enjoying a season-long contract.
But hey, if Weiner would rather take care of the problem in one fell swoop — we’ve already made our suggestions clear.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.