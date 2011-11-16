A 'Mad Men' Bombshell And A 'Glee'-'Hills' Couple You Won't Believe -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner says he envisions the show ending in the present-day, with Don Draper at age 84. This nicely supports our theory that Don Draper eventually turned into Clint Eastwood.
- Being confronted by topless Kathy Griffin — before coffee — was worth it to see the look on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s face on this buzzy Out cover.
- Jennifer Lopez is dating a 24-year-old dancer. Have your fun, J-Lo, but don’t be surprised when you find out all he really wanted was an inside track at “Idol” auditions.
- Here’s a photo of Hilary Duff looking pregnant in kind of a weird outfit. We think the tight thing only works when your baby reaches baby size, not burrito size.
- Add rocking a bowl cut to the list of things Rooney Mara can do and you can’t.
- Cory Monteith of “Glee” and former “Hills” star/author Lauren Conrad were spotted at Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel. We feel a little ashamed at how much this brightened our morning.
