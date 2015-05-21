There's a new Tumblr that re-imagines 'Mad Men' characters in the digital age -- and its funny GIFs are pretty on-point

What if Don Draper and his colleagues at Sterling Cooper weren’t just thinking up print ads and TV commercials?

What if the fictional ad agency fast-forwarded to 2015, and had to deal with things like banner ads, Snapchat, and the Apple Watch?

Wonder no more. Someone — we assume on the agency side, but we have no idea who (and we haven’t been following it for long enough to send the owner of the blog a “fanmail,” according to Tumblr) — has created the “Mad Men Integrated” Tumblr. It’s a nod to agencies that now have to have digital skills under their belt, as well as the big Don Draper creative ideas.

There are GIFs galore of our favourite “Mad Men” characters, mostly looking befuddled at these newfangled terms and techniques.

It’s like the show never finished.

Twitter users — particularly on #AdvertisingTwitter — are loving it.

Guys, I can’t. This Mad Men Integrated Tumblr is just too good. http://t.co/cYT0Ll6t7Z pic.twitter.com/4HWRCL4PQN

— Elisabeth Bromberg (@ebroms) May 20, 2015

Thank you Internet, for this is the perfect blog to soften the blow of the end of #MadMenhttp://t.co/soxxKRQYsK pic.twitter.com/oAJ4UjkejS

— Adam Butler (@AdamButlerNBS) May 20, 2015

Fantástico Tumblr: Cómo sería Mad Men en la era digital http://t.co/EGe3e3Y9E4 (via @AdFreak) pic.twitter.com/TWNskzjPX1

— Elena Paoloni (@elenapaoloni) May 20, 2015

