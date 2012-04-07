MAD MEN: Hotels For Today’s High-Powered Ad Executives

Photo: Mad Men

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.The style, sexiness, and glamor of Don Draper and his lifestyle are quickly becoming a mainstay of popular culture.



But even though Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce may be a fictional agency, the advertising industry of the real world still has an allure (now partly fuelled by the show, of course) for its sleek tendencies and over-the-top tactics for wooing clients.

We’ve done our research and come up with hotels that modern day Don Draper’s will love, so grab a fresh drink, tell Joan to hold your calls, and take a look after the jump!

New York City Then: Manhattan is Don's primary stomping grounds, especially now that he's swapped in the house in Ossening and his West Village bachelor's pad for a swagged-out penthouse that he shares with Megan. Of course, the early days of SCDP were launched from a suite in the Pierre. But despite Don's sharp suits and sleek look, he his creative spirit has always helped him fit in with the hip downtown crowds. Now: New York has changed a lot since the 60s, and the Midtown that SCDP once inhabited is now clogged with tourist traps and overpriced dining: Today's creatives look elsewhere to entertain and tend to find themselves Downtown. The Thompson LES is an oasis of gorgeous design on the still-slightly-gritty Lower East Side. Ad execs will appreciate the chic rooms, swanky bar, close location to some of New York's best nightlife, as well as the pool, sauna, and fitness centre available to guests. Source: Oyster.com Los Angeles Toronto Then: Now that he's married a Canadian, Don will most likely be spending more time up north. Even though Megan's family is in Quebec, we can't help but feel that the 60s in Toronto would've been a fun playground for one of Don's trips (and if we've learned anything, it's that Don is at his most spontaneous while travelling). Now: Toronto's art and design scene are thriving, and the hotel in the epicentre of the creative scene is the Thompson Toronto. Like its sister property in New York City, the scene here is young, hip, and hedonistic, drawn in by the hotel's sleekly designed rooms and top-tier cuisine at Scarpetta. Ad executives would be wise to woo clients at the rooftop patio, which has some of the best views of the city. The only drawback is no fault of the hotel's: Canada's supremely harsh winters mean that this highly coveted outdoor space is only usable for a small portion of the year. Source: Oyster.com The Hamptons London Then: As the British contingent of SCDP, Lane Pryce has the difficult task of running a fledgling agency and maintaining a transatlantic relationship with his wife and family back in London. But if we've learned anything about Lane in the three seasons he's been on the show, it's that his marriage is rocky at best, and many of his returns home are usually done on his hands and knees begging his wife for forgiveness. Now: There's a good chance that a repenting Lane (or a visiting modern-day Don, Roger, or Pete, for that matter) would pick the Milestone Hotel as their London base for wooing clients. The hotel oozes class, elegantly designed with individually furnished rooms, a health club with a spa, fitness centre, resistance pool, and sauna. What really tips the scales, though, is the personal butler and chauffeur services, which makes any ad executive's stay in London even easier, no matter how busy their schedule. Source: Oyster.com Do you just want a good night's rest? These 6 hotels have the most comfortable beds ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.