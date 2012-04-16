Mad Men: Here's That Awkward Look On Everyone's Face When They Hear About Ken Cosgrove's Story About Robots

Photo: AMC

When we weren’t watching the hour-long emasculation of Pete Campbell, episode five of “Mad Men” also reintroduced us to Ken Cosgrove (remember him?) and his budding career as the Isaac Asimov of the Tri-State Area.Despite keeping his writing career on the down-low since the Atlantic Monthly publication of “Tapping a Maple on a Cold Vermont Morning,” Cosgrove has successfully been writing sci-fi under the nom de plum Ben Hargrove. Farrar Straus even wants to publish a collection of his short stories.



When Cosgrove’s wife, Cynthia, reveals his little secret to the plaid blazer wearing men at Trudy Campbell’s dinner party, the expressions on everyone’s faces upon hearing the plot of Cosgrove’s (starring a frustrated robot caught between two planets) look as if they just found out someone spit in the fondue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.