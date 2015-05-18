Here's the 1971 Coca-Cola ad that played during the 'Mad Men' finale

Warning: If you haven’t watched the “Mad Men” series finale, there are spoilers ahead.

“I’d like to build the world a home And furnish it with love Grow apple trees and honey bees And snow white turtle doves. I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company.”

The series finale of “Mad Men” closed with the famous 1971 Coca Cola ad “I’d like to Buy the World a Coke.”

McCann Erickson advertising executive Bill Backer came up with the concept for the ad.

More to come …

Check out the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.