AMC's sister networks have gone black in honour of the 'Mad Men' finale

The “Mad Men” series finale is currently airing on AMC.

If you’re trying to watch any of AMC’s sister networks right now,they will advise you to do the same.

In honour of “Mad Men” coming to an end, the network’s four sister channels BBC America, IFC, Sundance, and WE are supposed to be blacked out.

Here’s how the networks look:

Curiously, WE is airing other programming though it says the network is airing the same content as the former three.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.