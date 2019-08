AMC just released the first trailer for the final season of “Mad Men.” Like the teaser montages that play at the end of each episode, it doesn’t tell us much. And don’t get your hopes up; there’s no indication as to whether or not Don Draper will make it out alive.

The new season premieres on Sunday April 5.

