Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Final Season Of 'Mad Men'

This Sunday marks the beginning of the end for Madison Avenue’s most famous ad agency, as the first half of the final 7th season of “Mad Men” premieres on AMC.
But before we begin to say goodbye, here’s a refresher of everything you need to know before returning to Sterling Cooper.
Warning: spoilers ahead.
When we last left Don Draper (Jon Hamm) he was still married to his young actress wife, Megan (Jessica Paré).
This alienates Sally and devastates Don, who is fearful of losing one of the only people he truly loves, Sally.
Draper's professional life, on the other hand, gains momentum as Sterling Cooper merges with rival ad agency Cutler Gleason and Chaough.
The merger also includes bringing back Peggy Olson (Elizabeth Moss), who was the creative director at CGC.
Peggy, who isn't too thrilled to be back, had been having an affair with her married boss, Ted Chaough (Kevin Rahm).
Ted falls for Peggy and tells her that he's going to leave his family, but at the last moment he gets cold feet.
Needing a fresh start, Ted abandons Peggy and flies off to the new Sterling Cooper branch in Los Angeles.
Also in need a fresh start is Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser), who is estranged from his wife after he was caught cheating. Now Pete spends his free time caring for his ailing mother.
After Pete's mother dies and he finds out Bob has faked his résumé (and possibly lied about his entire identity) to secure a place at the company, Pete makes amends in New York and leaves with Ted for Los Angeles.
This includes head secretary and partner Joan Harris (Christina Hendricks), who tries to land a big Avon account on her own.
She also allows Roger Sterling (John Slattery) back into her life by letting him come over for Thanksgiving to spend time with their son, Kevin.
Yet Don feels empty and alone. He finally decides to stop lying about who he is and his mysterious past.
During a huge pitch meeting with Hershey's executives, Don tells a sad story about growing up in a brothel.
This leads the other partners of the company to force Don out by putting him on a 'mandatory leave of absence.'
With Don in exile and Ted in LA, Peggy achieves her dream of taking over creative at Sterling Cooper in New York.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.