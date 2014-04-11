Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Final Season Of 'Mad Men'

This Sunday marks the beginning of the end for Madison Avenue’s most famous ad agency, as the first half of the final 7th season of “Mad Men” premieres on AMC.

But before we begin to say goodbye, here’s a refresher of everything you need to know before returning to Sterling Cooper.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.