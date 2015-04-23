Here's how 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner manages his super busy schedule

AMC Networks Matthew Weiner (R) on the set of ‘Mad Men.’

Between Matthew Weiner‘s hit series’ “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men,” the 49-year-old writer/show creator has finally learned the key to managing his busy schedule.

“I have an assistant with an IQ higher than mine who can make sure that I get stuff done,” Weiner told Business Insider at Tuesday’s Time 100 gala. “I have so many decisions to make that I really try not to think about the little stuff, like what I’m going to eat for lunch.”

And while Weiner hasn’t yet gone to extremes, likewearing the same outfit every dayto avoid any hassle in the mornings, he may soon change his tune.

“That’s [getting dressed] such a huge waste of my time too,” says Weiner. “I should do that, but I don’t.”

Ultimately, adds Weiner, “The more you have to do, the more you can get done.”

With nine Emmy wins to his name, sounds like whatever Weiner is doing is working.

“Mad Men” is currently in its seventh and final season.

When the time says to say goodbye for good, Weiner tells us “I’m going to be sad,” but in the meantime, he’s just focusing on taking it all in: “I’m trying to really savour these current experiences and the love that I’m getting from people about the show.”

