Here's What The Cast Of 'Mad Men' Is Like In Real Life

The actors on ‘Mad Men’ are nothing like the characters they play on TV.

AMC’s hit show “Mad Men” finally returns tonight with a two-hour season six premiere.



But the actors who play the often-stuffy sixties characters on TV, are nothing like their on-screen personas in real life.

Check out what Don and Betty Draper, Joan Harris, Peggy Olson and others are like in modern times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.