Here's What The Cast Of 'Mad Men' Look Like In Real Life

Aly Weisman
The cast of “Mad Men” reunited in Los Angeles Tuesday night for the season six premiere of the hit AMC show.

But the actors who play the often-stuffy sixties characters on TV, are nothing like their on-screen personas in real life.

Check out what Don and Betty Draper, Joan Harris, Peggy Olson and others are like in modern times.

Season six of “Mad Men” premieres on April 7.

Vincent Kartheiser plays sneaky Pete Campbell on the AMC show.

Alison Brie plays Pete Campbell's wife, Trudy Campbell.

January Jones plays Don Draper's bitter ex-wife and mother of his two children, Betty Draper.

The 35-year-old is a single mother to one-year-old Xander in real life. She has been romantically linked to Jason Sudeikis, Josh Groban, Ashton Kutcher and most recently Liam Hemsworth.

Kiernan Shipka has played Don and Betty Draper's trouble-causing daughter Sally.

The 13-year-old Chicago-native cites Grace Kelly as her inspiration.

Actor Aaron Staton plays ad man Ken Cosgrove.

Rich Sommer has played Harry Crane for 65 episodes.

Elisabeth Moss plays hardworking Peggy Olson.

John Slattery plays Roger Sterling, the bold-talking boss at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce.

Jon Hamm plays lead character, Don Draper.

Jessica Paré plays Don Draper's secretary-turned-third and most recent wife, Megan Draper.

