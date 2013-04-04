How Don Draper's Fake Ads Compare With The Real Ones That Ran In The '60s

Mallory Russell, Jim Edwards
Last year, we told you about the real brands that have appeared in Mad Men and the fake ads that the staff of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce have created for them over the years.

Since then, a whole new bunch of clients have come and gone at Don Draper’s agency.

So in advance of the premiere of Mad Men Season 6 on AMC this Sunday, we have once again trawled the agency’s archives to compare the fake ads of Sterling Cooper vs. the ones that actually ran back in the 1960s.

Those clients include Playtex, Mohawk Airlines, American Airlines and Samsonite luggage.

Turns out the fictional ads are vastly different from the real ones — and that Sterling Cooper’s are often better. Hindsight is 20/20, of course …

Sterling Cooper's Belle Jolie lipstick ad from Season 5 ...

Belle Jolie was one of few made-up brands on the show. In reality, cosmetics companies had been using photos instead of drawings in their ads for years. This one was from 1963.

Sterling Cooper's ad for Playtex Living Gloves ...

... was actually a lot better than Playtex's own ads from the time.

Sterling Cooper's ad for Samsonite makes little sense (until you learn that she hates it because it's empty) ...

This was Samsonite's actual late 1960s campaign.

This is Sterling Cooper's concept for Mohawk airlines ...

This was how Mohawk was actually advertised in 1968 — more racy that Sterling Cooper's campaign.

In reality, AA was promoting its flight attendants.

Sterling Cooper's Popsicle ad ...

This was a rival popsicle company's ad from 1967.

Sterling Cooper went with the space race to advertise Right Guard ...

In reality, the arms up/arms down thing has been Right Guard's meme for years.

Here is the real ad for the Carousel, which was launched in 1962.

When Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce pitched Jantzen, the clients were turned off by the 'wink' in this ad.

In reality, Jantzen wasn't afraid of being a little provocative in its ads. This one is from 1960.

On the show, Life Cereal wanted an ad that touted its health benefits. It rejected this Don Draper creation.

This ad, from 1962, shows that Life Cereal really was pushing a health message at the time.

In season 3, Don discovers that Sal is gay while on a business trip. That inspired this ad -- where a women flashes a man -- for London Fog.

London Fog published this ad in 1964, by ad agency Leo Burnett.

In the show, Sterling Cooper pitches the Aquanet account by acting out this commercial.

That couldn't be further from Aquanet's real ads during the early 1960s, which starred The Three Stooges.

When Sterling Cooper was told to up the ante on the Playtex account to compete with Maidenform, they came up with this topical beauty. Are you a Jackie or a Marilyn?

This was the ad that ran when the Cross Your Heart Bra was launched in 1965. Soon after, Playtex would use Jane Russell as a spokeswoman.

Lucky Strike was the big client on the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce roster. Here is a sketch from Draper.

Frank Gifford -- football star and husband of Kathie Lee -- was the Lucky Strike spokesman from 1961-1962. These as are referenced in the series, as is Lucky Strike's slogan, 'It's Toasted.'

Don rejects a commercial for Samsonite featuring Joe Namath, and opts for this ad, inspired by the fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston.

But this real Samsonite ad, from 1964, emphasises the style of the luggage and not the strength (although previous campaigns had showcased the product's strength).

Patio Diet Cola was introduced by Pepsi in 1963 with this ad. This is one of very few produced for the brand before it became Diet Pepsi.

Hilton had a variety of campaigns in the 1960s. Some emphasised service, others locations, and still more world peace through travel. Here is one ad from that period.

Johnson's Glo-Coat commercials actually looked something like this. It's corny, to say the least. We'll go with the Draper version any day.

