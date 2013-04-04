How Don Draper's Fake Ads Compare With The Real Ones That Ran In The '60s

Last year, we told you about the real brands that have appeared in Mad Men and the fake ads that the staff of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce have created for them over the years.



Since then, a whole new bunch of clients have come and gone at Don Draper’s agency.

So in advance of the premiere of Mad Men Season 6 on AMC this Sunday, we have once again trawled the agency’s archives to compare the fake ads of Sterling Cooper vs. the ones that actually ran back in the 1960s.

Those clients include Playtex, Mohawk Airlines, American Airlines and Samsonite luggage.

Turns out the fictional ads are vastly different from the real ones — and that Sterling Cooper’s are often better. Hindsight is 20/20, of course …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.