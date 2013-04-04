How Don Draper's Fake Ads Compare With The Real Ones That Ran In The '60s

Last year, we told you about the real brands that have appeared in Mad Men and the fake ads that the staff of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce have created for them over the years.
Since then, a whole new bunch of clients have come and gone at Don Draper’s agency.
So in advance of the premiere of Mad Men Season 6 on AMC this Sunday, we have once again trawled the agency’s archives to compare the fake ads of Sterling Cooper vs. the ones that actually ran back in the 1960s.
Those clients include Playtex, Mohawk Airlines, American Airlines and Samsonite luggage.
Turns out the fictional ads are vastly different from the real ones — and that Sterling Cooper’s are often better. Hindsight is 20/20, of course …
Belle Jolie was one of few made-up brands on the show. In reality, cosmetics companies had been using photos instead of drawings in their ads for years. This one was from 1963.
Sterling Cooper's ad for Samsonite makes little sense (until you learn that she hates it because it's empty) ...
When Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce pitched Jantzen, the clients were turned off by the 'wink' in this ad.
On the show, Life Cereal wanted an ad that touted its health benefits. It rejected this Don Draper creation.
In season 3, Don discovers that Sal is gay while on a business trip. That inspired this ad -- where a women flashes a man -- for London Fog.
That couldn't be further from Aquanet's real ads during the early 1960s, which starred The Three Stooges.
When Sterling Cooper was told to up the ante on the Playtex account to compete with Maidenform, they came up with this topical beauty. Are you a Jackie or a Marilyn?
This was the ad that ran when the Cross Your Heart Bra was launched in 1965. Soon after, Playtex would use Jane Russell as a spokeswoman.
Lucky Strike was the big client on the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce roster. Here is a sketch from Draper.
Frank Gifford -- football star and husband of Kathie Lee -- was the Lucky Strike spokesman from 1961-1962. These as are referenced in the series, as is Lucky Strike's slogan, 'It's Toasted.'
Don rejects a commercial for Samsonite featuring Joe Namath, and opts for this ad, inspired by the fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston.
But this real Samsonite ad, from 1964, emphasises the style of the luggage and not the strength (although previous campaigns had showcased the product's strength).
Patio Diet Cola was introduced by Pepsi in 1963 with this ad. This is one of very few produced for the brand before it became Diet Pepsi.
Hilton had a variety of campaigns in the 1960s. Some emphasised service, others locations, and still more world peace through travel. Here is one ad from that period.
Johnson's Glo-Coat commercials actually looked something like this. It's corny, to say the least. We'll go with the Draper version any day.
