10 early roles of 'Mad Men' actors before they were stars

AMC Here’s what the cast of ‘Mad Men’ was doing before the show became a surprise hit.

When “Mad Men” first debuted in 2007, it featured a cast made up mostly of unknown actors.

Before the hit AMC show, many of the cast members had bit roles in TV shows and films, one was even a clown who performed at birthday parties.

But with the success of the Emmy-winning drama series, the actors’ careers skyrocketed.

Today, Jon Hamm, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, and others, have all seen major career boosts thanks to “Mad Men.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.