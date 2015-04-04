10 early roles of 'Mad Men' actors before they were stars

When “Mad Men” first debuted in 2007, it featured a cast made up mostly of unknown actors.
Before the hit AMC show, many of the cast members had bit roles in TV shows and films, one was even a clown who performed at birthday parties.
But with the success of the Emmy-winning drama series, the actors’ careers skyrocketed.
Today, Jon Hamm, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, and others, have all seen major career boosts thanks to “Mad Men.”
Hamm's pre-'Mad Men' acting career has become something of a legend now. He had trouble finding roles due to his 'older appearance,' and he was eventually dropped by his agency. He also briefly taught an acting class at his old high school in St. Louis (where one of his students was 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star Ellie Kemper).
His first credited TV appearance was 'Gorgeous Guy at Bar' in an episode of 'Ally McBeal.'
But he was previously most well known for guest roles on shows like 'Judging Amy, 'Desperate Housewives, and for playing Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriend on 'Sex and the City.'
But long before that, she played 'Gina' in the 2003 Adam Sandler movie 'Anger Management.' 'Mad Men' would become Jones' breakout role.
... she appeared in a few TV movies and did voice-over work in cartoons including '90s hit 'Batman: The Animated Series.'
Moss was just 10-years-old when she lent her voice to 'Batman: The Animated Series.' You can spot her nearly every winter as the voice of (a young girl) alongside a singing John Goodman in 'Frosty Returns.'
In something that might have informed her work on 'Community' more than on 'Mad Men,' Brie was a clown at children's birthday parties.
Kartheiser was a child star during the '90s with roles in 'Alaska' and 'The Indian in the Cupboard.'
He could first be seen on the big screen in a minor role in 'Untamed Heart.'
She could later be seen singing once again in 'Mad Men.' Her performance of 'Zou Bisou Bisou' in the season five premiere became a social media frenzy.
Sommer says that this Bud Light commercial from 2004 was his 'first NYC paid acting job.' He also starred in ads for Sprint, Cingular, and Stop & Shop.
... he was one of Hollywood's biggest musical stars in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.'
His first role was in 'The Secret Storm,' but his most iconic one remains J. Pierpont Finch in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,' where he sang such legendary songs as 'Brotherhood of Man.'
