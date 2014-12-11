The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Trailer Is Now On Everybody's Radar

The second trailer for George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” just debuted online, and it’s a doozy.

The sequel, starring Tom Hardy as the titular anti-hero alongside Charlize Theron, will continue the story of the original 1979 film. George Miller, who wrote and directed all three previous “Mad Max” films, returns to the director’s chair.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is in theatres May 15, 2015.

The trailer is an epic symphony of gorgeous visuals and jaw-dropping stunts that truly has to be seen to be believed.

