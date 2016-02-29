'Mad Max' is shocking everyone by sweeping the Oscars right now

Nobody expected this one, but maybe we all should have.

The night is still young, but “Mad Max: Fury Road” is currently leading the Oscars right now, sweeping in every single technical category. So far, it has picked up trophies for editing, sound editing, sound mixing, costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling. While it might not end up picking up best picture, where “The Revenant” is favoured and “Mad Max” is considered a dark horse, it still could walk away with the most wins of the night.

One of the most acclaimed and visually stunning films of 2015, “Mad Max: Fury Road” currently holds a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $377.6 million worldwide.

