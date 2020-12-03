How Hugh Keays-Byrne ended up playing 2 different villains in the 'Mad Max' franchise 36 years apart

Warner Bros./YouTube Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne as Immortan Joe (L) in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and Toecutter in ‘Mad Max.’

Australian actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, who is best known for his work in two “Mad Max” movies, died on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Insider.

He played villain Toecutter in the first “Mad Max” movie and then was cast as Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Insider spoke to Keays-Byrne about playing both roles back in 2015.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It wasn’t enough for Australian-raised actor Hugh Keays-Byrne to have one legendary character on his resume, he had to go and create another.

Behind the fibreglass body armour, long white hair, and sinister oxygen mask of villain Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road” is the man who, 36 years earlier, terrorised the Australian plains as the memorable Toecutter in the original “Mad Max.”

Keays-Byrne, who died at the age of 73 on Tuesday, according to his agent, started his career as a trained theatre actor, who was part of the Royal Shakespeare Company for numerous years. But in 1979, he gained international acclaim in the low-budget apocalyptic cult hit “Mad Max,” starring a then-unknown Mel Gibson.

YouTube/Warner Bros. Hugh Keays-Byrne as Toecutter in ‘Mad Max.’

“I was a young actor trying to do films and suddenly I realised, ‘God, people are talking about this film,'” Keays-Byrne told Business Insider back in 2015. “A friend of mine phoned from Japan and said, ‘Hugh, you’re on television every 10 minutes over here.'”

Though Keays-Byrne would go on to act in numerous movies and TV shows for decades following “Mad Max,” he would always be known as Toecutter. Even to this day he gets stopped in the grocery store by fans, he said then.

Then, eight years ago, Keays-Byrne got a call from “Mad Max” director George Miller about the opportunity to come on “Fury Road.”

“I thought, didn’t Toecutter drive in front of a moving truck and die?”

He did.

Instead, Miller wanted him to play another villain, Immortan Joe, the leader of a post-apocalyptic village in which he rules by limiting the water supply and using beautiful women to birth his followers, coined “War Boys.”

This time things were different. Much of that was because of the hour-long hair and makeup routine he underwent to become unrecognizable every day before shooting.

Keays-Byrne said it took a few days to get comfortable on a big budget Hollywood set.

“This film took me into an area of technology that I’d never been anywhere near before, it was a bit scary,” he said.

Since a mask covered his face throughout the whole production, he was required to do his dialogue in post production months later.

“How does one judge one’s performance?” Keays-Byrne wondered. “But George kept me relaxed. I had an ear piece and he’d speak to me [during scenes] from time to time, which I found reassuring.”

Mark Cullivan/Getty Hugh Keays-Byrne at the Australian premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

It’s hard for Keays-Byrne to pinpoint aspects of Immortan Joe that originated from him, as he spent years talking to Miller and others on the production about the character before they began shooting. However, there is one piece of his character he can unequivocally say came from him.

“Immortan Joe has a war club and that was my mother-in-law’s,” he said. “It was given to her during the second World War. After she died, it was laying around and I thought, Oh, that’s an interesting thing.”

Here’s a picture of Immortan Joe holding the club on set.

YouTube Hugh Keays-Byrne as Immortan Joe holding his mother-in-law’s war club.

In fact, the giant axe Toecutter used in “Mad Max” was also Keays-Byrne’s contribution. “A friend of mine had given it to me and I thought it had a look about it,” he revealed.

Keays-Byrne loved the experience of doing a movie like “Fury Road” and hopes to do another one on that scale again, but he admits what he’s really excited about is watching the film with the actors who were members of Toecutter’s gang in “Mad Max.”

“Quite a few of those guys are still dear friends of mine,” he said. “We will indeed all go see ‘Fury Road’ together.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.