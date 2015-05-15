This weekend will be one of the most competitive at the box office in a long time

It’s going to be the “Pitches” against the “War Boys” at your local multiplex this weekend.

With the much anticipated release of “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” both opening on Thursday night, the projections for this weekend’s domestic box office take are the most competitive in months.

The rabid fans for Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the other “Pitch Perfect” gals are planning to come out in force this weekend with early domestic projections predicting a $US50 million three-day gross.

Meanwhile, the over decade-long wait for “Fury Road,” which stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, has predictions of a take around $US40 million for the three days, according to Deadline.

Richard Cartwright/Universal/’Pitch Perfect 2′ The gals are all back for ‘Pitch Perfect 2.’

It will be interesting how close these two very different films (going after different demographics) will be when the final take is tallied. Especially seeing that though box office projections are leaning towards “Pitch Perfect 2” to be the winner, “Fury Road” has a higher Rotten Tomatoes rating at 99% than “Perfect 2,” which is at 75%.

This weekend will be especially fun for box office watchers, as this face-off is the first competitive weekend between two opening-weekend films since last year.

We have to go all the way back to the beginning of November 2014, where the kid friendly “Big Hero 6” ($US56.2 million) edged out Christopher Nolan’s space opus “Interstellar” ($US47.5 million) on their opening weekends.

Since then the top spot has been mostly flooded with big titles facing little competition and winning the top spot over multiple weeks such as, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “American Sniper,” “Furious 7,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron try to survive the wasteland in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

Speaking of “Ultron,” though “The Avengers” sequel is likely to slip to third place this weekend, after holding the top spot the last two weeks, it is possible that it could still have a strong showing with projections of the superhero blockbuster making close to $US40 million.

According to Fandango this week, “Pitch Perfect 2” was voted the most anticipated comedy of the summer on a poll they conducted, and the pre-sales for “Fury Road” are stronger than previously released R-rated action movies like “Lucy” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.