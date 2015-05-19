A sequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road' is in the works

Despite taking years to make it to the big screen, “Mad Max: Fury Road” opened with a$US44 milliongross and an incredible98% on Rotten Tomatoes. A sequel seemed almost inevitable at this point.

Well, now it is official: there will be another “Mad Max” sequel on the horizon.

Director George Miller joined Twitter Sunday to announce the big news:

Hello Twitter!Thanks for all the kind words written and said about the film.We had a lot of fun making it..and there’s more Max to come.

— George Miller (@GMillerMax) May 17, 2015

He followed up on this tweet with some more details.

“We’ve got one screenplay and a novella. It happened because with the delays [on ‘Fury Road’], and writing all the backstories, they just expanded,” Miller explained on a podcast Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith.

Miller revealed to Goldsmith that the first of those sequels will be called “Mad Max: The Wasteland.”

Miller told Film School Rejects that he has “two others” already planned and roughly written out.

“We kept working on them while we were working on other things.” said Miller.

There are no details on the plot just yet nor is there an official release date. However, we’ll all be waiting eagerly, flaming electric guitars in hand.

