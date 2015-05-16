Here's the awesome trailer for 'Mad Max: Fury Road' which comes out today

Today is the day that “Mad Max: Fury Road,” hits theatres and it’s well worth seeing.

The sequel continues the story from the 1979 film, and stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Original director George Miller returns to deliver the latest in the series.

Here’s the synopsis via Warner Bros.:

Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa. They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.

This may be the best movie of the year so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.