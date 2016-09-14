New behind-the-scenes 'Mad Max: Fury Road' video shows that a lot of the wild stunts were made without CGI

“Mad Max: Fury Road” was a visually stunning film — but not because of CGI.

A new compilation video by ESPORTS TV shows incredible raw footage from the film, proving that many of its jaw-dropping stunts — explosions, monster truck jumps, high-octane chases — were totally real, Consequence of Sound reports.

Director George Miller previously claimed that 90% of the movie’s special effects were practical, not computer-generated.

“This is a film that didn’t defy the laws of physics,” Miller told Studio 360 earlier this year. “If you’re going to go out into the desert and have two vehicles colliding, why do it artificially? It was much better to do it for real.”

His decision to rely mostly on practical effects was hailed by critics — and was likely a major factor in the film’s eventual Oscar win for Best Production Design.

Here’s a stunt from the finished film:

And here’s the actor performing it in the raw footage. They’re almost identical save for colour correction:

Remember when the War Boys pole vaulted from vehicle to vehicle?

That was a real effect, too:

Even a major crash like this…

…was orchestrated in real life.

It’s worth checking out the full video right here:

