The man behind the awesome flamethrower guitar player in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' is a popular Australian musician

One of the best parts of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” aside from the visuals and the non-stop car action, is definitely the man playing a solo rock concert from a flamethrower guitar as he hangs midair from a speeding vehicle.

Even before “Fury Road” was released in theatres, the guitar man was one of the most exciting parts of the film’s trailers.

People on Twitter are going crazy over him, and he’s even managing to steal some of the spotlight away from the leads Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron:

Who’s the guy behind the mystery man?

According to the film’s production notes, he’s called “The Doof Warrior,” and is described as a “little drummer boy” for the antagonists.

In real life, he’s known as the multi-talented musician and actor iOTA, who’s real name is Sean Hape. He formed his first band at age 16 and moved out of home at age 17 to form the hard rock band Loose Goose.



Getty Images The Doof Warrior is played by Australian actor/musician iOTA.

It is no surprise iOTA was hired to play a guitarist, given that he is a well-known, multi-talented musician from director George Miller’s home country of Australia.

Here is a sample of one of his songs from the 1999 album “The Hip Bone Connection”:

And here he is performing in Melbourne:

In addition, iOTA has five albums under his belt. Before his music and film careers kicked off, iOTA earned much acclaim in theatre.

His musical background came in handy when playing the Doof Warrior. According to the film’s production notes the artist wrote and recorded war themes to play on the real-working flamethrower guitar.

iOTA might not have made his film debut until 2013 as orchestra leader in “The Great Gatsby,” but his acting career goes back much further.

He played the lead roles in Australian productions “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Smoke and Mirrors” (the last one which he co-created). His newest rock musical, “B-Girl,” premieres next month at the world famous Sydney Opera House.

Getty Images iOTA in ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

He hasn’t been asked to play Hedwig in Broadway’s smash hit revival yet, but here he is playing the character in Sydney back in 2006:

Starring in a “Mad Max” movie was a dream of his, so if this was his last film role ever, he probably wouldn’t complain.

“It was just a dream come true,” iOTA told BuzzFeed in an interview. “I’m such a fan of the films and I just dreamed about it for so long. As a kid, I was always thinking, One day, I could be in Mad Max. It was just the time of my life.”

But if he is asked to star in one of the upcoming sequels, his answer will be “of course.”

