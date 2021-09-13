A whole fleet of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ cars – including Max’s Razor Cola and Furiosa’s War Rig – are being auctioned off

Powered by twin V8 engines linked end-to-end, the 6 wheel-drive, 18-wheeled leviathan War Rig was driven by Charlize Theron as Furiosa along the legendary Fury Road binding the three city-states of the Wasteland in tenuous alliance.

Twin V8’s power a chassis made of a pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes mounted one to the other and pitched at a rakish angle by huge double rear wheels. The Gigahorse comes armed with a flamethrower and a whaler’s harpoon.

The Doof Wagon is a repurposed 8 x 8 M.A.N. missile-carrier that keeps the beat with drums amplified with air-conditioning ductwork and a roaring bass guitar thumping out “the soundtrack to the end of civilization.”

Nux Car – a super-turbocharged, nitrous-boosted 5-window 1932 Chevy Deuce Coupe – is every hotrodders’ dream. Captive Tom Hardy hood ornament not included.

To make Elvis car’s V12 engine, mechanics smashed a pair of GMC V6’s end-to-end onto an extended-chassis 3-window Coupe. A single gunner keeps the weight down and a nitrous boost keeps the speed up for chasing down foes.

The Jag Flamer was part of Furiosa’s convoy as a high-speed kamikaze point guard, hopeful of destruction in the service of the Immortan Joe. So shiny, so chrome.

A 1956 Pontiac Custom Safari 2-door wagon is the platform for the 20-foot (6.10m) attack pole that made for one of the more acrobatic assaults in cinematic history – a wasteland Cirque du Soleil.

Formerly a F250 tow truck, the Sabre Tooth claw car sports a harpoon a pair of steel spikes to bite into the earth and bring a target’s vehicle to a stop.

This old-school Dodge Hot Rod with an aspirated Roots blower mounted low ahead of the radiator has a pair of pantyhose for an air filter. Oh, and it has a flamethrower.

Take a Cadillac drop-top El Dorado, feed it a steady diet of mayhem and destruction, and voila: the Caltrop. With shotguns to the rear and a machine gun on top, the driver-side door is a scorecard of death.

This chop-topped, cut and shunted Ratrod Chevy has room for just a driver and sub-machine gun operator.

Straddling an extended rear differential and double rear wheels, this Buick served as personal guard for the The Gigahorse and Immortan Joe with a slew-ring turret and anti-aircraft gun.