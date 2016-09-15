You'll finally be able to buy 'the best version' of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

If you can’t get enough of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” you’re in luck. Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that not one, but two new Blu-ray and DVD collections will be out this December just in time for the holidays, the “Mad Max High Octane Collection” and “Mad Max: Fury Road Two Film Collection.”

While the first collection includes all four films from the “Mad Max” series, including “Fury Road,” what we’re really excited about is that both collections will include “Mad Max: Fury Road ‘Black & Chrome’ Edition.”

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Here are the two collections side by side.

If you’re not familiar with “Black & Chrome” and are a “Mad Max” and/or “Fury Road” fan, this is the version of the film you want to watch. Director George Miller told the LA Times in January 2016 this black-and-white release of the film is his preferred version of the blockbuster.

“The best version of ‘Fury Road’ was what we called a ‘slash dupe’: a cheap, black-and-white version of the movie for the composter. Something about it seemed more authentic and elemental,” said Miller. “So I asked Eric Whipp, the [‘Fury Road’] colorist, ‘Can I see some scenes in black and white with quite a bit of contrast?’ They looked great.”

Why aren’t we getting the “Black & Chrome” version until now?

Warner Bros. Charlize Theron killing it as Furiosa.

According to Miller, there “wasn’t enough room” on the disc in the original Blu-ray and DVD release to include it. I’m guessing Warner Bros. didn’t want to include another disc with the release in order to put it out later for another go around.

“So I said to the guys at Warners, ‘Can we put a black-and-white version on the DVD?’ There wasn’t enough room. [It will end up] on another version with commentary and other features,” Miller said.

Fans were so thirsty for the black-and-white edition though that a version popped up on Vimeo at one point. When that was pulled from the internet, a fan trailer for the black-and-white version made its way online.

The “Mad Max High Octane Collection” will be available for Blu-ray ($79.99) and DVD ($54.97). It will include all four films along with five hours of bonus content. A 4K-Ultra HD version and digital copy will also be included. Fans can also purchase “Mad Max: Fury Road ‘Black & Chrome’ Edition” separately ($29.98). That collection will include the theatrical version of the film along with an introduction from Miller himself.

Here’s the full list of special features and additions for both collections from Warner Bros.:

High Octane Collection Special Features and Additions:

§

NEW! *Fury Road “Black & Chrome” Edition — Witness the surreal black and white version of mastermind George Miller’s Fury Road. §

NEW! *George Miller Introduction to the Mad Max Fury Road: Black and Chrome Edition — Special introductory piece by George Miller describing his vision. §

NEW! Road War — In 1982, the world was blindsided by George Miller’s masterpiece of apocalyptic destruction: The Road Warrior. For the first time ever George Miller, Terry Hayes and star Mel Gibson tell the story of the car-crushing production that redefined action cinema forever. §

Madness of Max — The previously released Mad Max (1979) documentary is a feature-length documentary on the making of arguably the most influential movie of the past thirty years. With over forty cast-and-crew interviews, hundreds of behind-the-scenes photographs and never-before-seen film footage of the shoot, this is, without a doubt, the last word on Mad Max (1979). Interviews include: George Miller, Byron Kennedy, Mel Gibson, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Steve Bisley, Roger Ward, Joanne Samuel, David Eggby, Jon Dowding and many more. From the Producers to the Bike Designers to the Traffic Stoppers, this is the story of how Mad Max was made.

Mad Max: Fury Road Two Film Collection

Special Features and Additions: §

NEW! *George Miller Introduction to the Mad Max Fury Road: Black and Chrome Edition — Special introductory piece by George Miller describing his vision.

Both will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment December 6. Warner Bros. noted that some digital retailers may sell the “Black and Chrome” Edition separately as a standalone item if you don’t want to purchase the entire collection.

Until December, you can check out some of the cool stunts from the movie. A compilation recently made its way online.

