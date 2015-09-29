Fans of 'Mad Max' built their own post-apocalyptic world in the middle of the desert

The “Mad Max” franchise has had a hardcore fan base since the original film was released in 1979.

The second and third sequels came out in 1981 and 1985, respectively. It took another 30 years for the fourth, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” to hit theatres. It premiered in May 2015.

The release gave a jolt of energy to the franchise and sparked a new generation of “Mad Max” superfans.

Hundreds of them recently joined together for an annual four-day event they called Wasteland Weekend.

Held in the Mojave Desert of California, the weekend gave fans a chance to celebrate the film and even build their own post-apocalyptic world.

