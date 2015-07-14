'Mad Max' cosplay was everywhere at Comic-Con

“Mad Max: Fury Road” was one of the best movies of the year.

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the film follows a team of underdog-vigilantes on the run from the War Boys, a mutant gang, and their leader Immotan Joe. It grossed $US350 million worldwide and conjured a rare 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So it was no surprise that fans showed their love for the film at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans in “Mad Max” cosplay, or role-playing costumes, were everywhere you looked.

We rounded up the best “Mad Max” cast look-a-likes from the Con.

Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” dressed for battle on the Fury Road in one of the most creative cosplays we saw at the Con.

Elsa wore black war paint around her eyes and a mechanical hand to match Furiosa.

Olaf rides eternal, shiny, and chrome!

Everyone’s favorite flame-throwing guitarist was on hand to amp up the fans.

This cosplayer rocked out on a Guitar Hero prop.

Furiosa has a look that could kill.

A photo posted by WIRED (@wired) on Jul 11, 2015 at 4:57pm PDT

The family that cosplays together, stays together. The Cruz family spent between $500 and $700 on their costumes. This little Nux had a fake blood line connected to his dad, who cosplayed as “Mad” Max. The boy’s older brother wore a gas mask marked “Valhalla,” the afterlife-paradise where the War Boys believe they will live forever should they die in battle on the Fury Road. Annie Mulholland, a family friend, created their costumes out of craft foam and Worbla thermoplastic materials. She used a real respirator to create her mask as Immotan Joe. In fact, we saw more Immotan Joe cosplayers than “Mad” Max ones. And they were all terrifying. Where would Immortan Joe be without his marauders? Even Conan O’Brien got in on the action during the cold open of his show on Wednesday. He and Andy Richter parodied the movie in their journey to San Diego. A photo posted by CONAN on TBS (@teamcoco) on Jul 8, 2015 at 7:26pm PDT

Watch the hilarious video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.